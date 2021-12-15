They filter video in which Vicente Fernández confesses to feeling ‘abandonment’ by his children

Since the sensitive death of Vicente Fernández this past Sunday, December 12, numerous videos about him have been broadcast on social networks, and even some revelations he made in interviews with the media.

One of the videos that has caused the most controversy was an interview in which “El Charro de Huentitán” talks about his relationship with his children and confesses that the closest was always Gerardo Fernández, one of the three foals.

“Gerardo not a day that does not come to eat with me and be aware of me. Vicente and Alejandro no, they don’t stop”, The singer began saying.

It seems that this was something that affected Chente emotionally, as he stated that although he does not know why his other children did not visit him frequently, it is a decision that he had to “assimilate.”

“It is a feeling that I have to assimilate, because they are my children and they will know why they do not come, right?”Said the interpreter of“ Las mañanitas ”.

Internet users reacted to these statements by Chente and expressed their support for Alejandro and Vicente Fernández Jr., as they say that their musical careers require them to fulfill numerous commitments.

“Remember, Gerardo is the one who has always been most attached and he is the one to whom Don Vicente entrusted his finances and the one who worked with him. Everyone who is a parent knows that each child is different, but still their 4 children loved their father“,”He looks very sincere and speaking from the heart. I hope he did not leave with that feeling of abandonment“Were some of the messages they left in the publication.

Who will get Rancho Los Tres Potrillos?

During Chente’s funeral, Gerardo took the time to speak with the press and clarify certain doubts that the fans had. And, now that the singer died, many wondered who would get the ranch where “El Charro de Huentitán” lived for many years.

“The ranch belongs to the three of them and it will be being, and it is the home of all those who want to come to know, that is why it is the fact that my father will stay here so that whoever wants to come to visit my father, here the house belongs to all the people, ”Gerardo explained to various media.

In this way, the Mexican hints that whoever wants to visit Chente’s remains that will be buried in the ranch, will be able to do so, as it will be open to his fans.