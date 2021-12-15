They find a poisonous snake hidden in the Christmas tree

Family discovers a poisonous snake in their Christmas tree 1:13

(CNN) – What is hidden under the Christmas tree is usually very exciting, but for a family the biggest surprise was lurking in the branches above.



It didn’t take long for Rob and Marcela Wild to call in a professional after discovering one of Africa’s most venomous snakes hidden among tinsel and ornaments at their South African home on Friday.

After having decorated the tree a few hours earlier, they saw their cats looking at the branches.

Rob Wild, a British stockbroker who moved with his Costa Rican wife to South Africa 18 years ago, told CNN on Tuesday: “The cats were looking out of the tree and my wife said ‘there is probably a mouse in there.’

However, they soon discovered a rather different animal staring back at them: a boomslang, also known as a tree snake.

“I didn’t know what it was at the time, but then I Googled what snakes are in our area and right away a boomslang popped up. I thought, ‘Good grief, this is the queen of all poisonous snakes,'” said the 55-year-old man. years.

The boomslang is known to be a shy species, but it is one of the most poisonous in Africa. The animal’s venom causes bleeding and can be fatal to humans in small amounts.

Snake hunter Gerrie Heyns confirmed the animal’s identity when it arrived at the family property in Robertson, Western Cape, shortly thereafter. The snake was female and was between 1.3 meters and 1.5 meters long, Heyns told CNN on Tuesday.

Heyns said he instructed the family to stay away from the tree, but to “keep an eye on the snake” until its arrival.

“The snake stayed in the tree for two hours until I got there,” Heyns said. He used “snake clamps” to place it on the ground, where it was “easier to handle,” he added.

“Once I had it under control, the family came to see the snake. They did not try to bite or get defensive because I did not give them any reason to do so. A scary moment turned into an exciting time for the children,” Heyns said.

He then held it behind the neck and placed it in a “snake tube.” At dusk, Heyns took the reptile home, where he temporarily housed it in a snake enclosure before releasing it back into the wild on Sunday.

Heyns said the snake likely would have entered the property in search of food, water and shelter.

“Probably when he saw the first movement, he tried to escape to the closest hiding place, which was the tree,” he said.

Heyns, who has removed hundreds of snakes from homes in South Africa, said boomslang bites are rare. Heyns said that in his eight years as a professional trapper, he has only been bitten once, and that was because he had not realized the animal had been shot and was acting defensive.

“[las serpientes] they are very reluctant to bite, but they have been so demonized, “he added.