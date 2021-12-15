They find several decomposing bodies in a boat adrift in Granada

Screenshot. Twitter

The Grenada Coast Guard announced on Monday the discovery of several decomposing bodies, probably of migrants of Hispanic origin, in a boat adrift off the coast of the island of Carriacou.

The boat and the bodies, at least four, were discovered by a group of fishermen who were returning to port in the last hours of Sunday after their workday at sea.

The investigation into what happened is open but everything indicates that the ship could have left Guyana a few months ago, where there were reports of a group of possible migrants missing since September.

The social networks of Grenada and other neighboring islands of the Caribbean Sea were flooded on this day with images and videos of the found ship and the decomposing corpses.

The authorities promised to provide additional information on the exact origin of the ship and the cause of death of the men on board as the investigations progress.

Guyana has received numerous migratory flows from neighboring Venezuela, especially last August, although the data available so far do not allow us to guess the origin of the deceased.

Carriacou, off whose coast the vessel was found, depends on Granada and is part of the chain of the Grenadine islands.