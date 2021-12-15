They ignore Adamari López in Miss Universe and do not let her ask a question

Adamari Lopez was part of the jury of the Miss Universe 2021. The spoiled little girl was one of those that determined the winner of the beauty pageant that Telemundo broadcast. After crowning the new queen, Adamari was present in the special program of the Hispanic network entitled “Miss Universe: The Celebration” where she spoke about how she felt about her participation in the international event.

“I think it was a super nice experience and I am very proud of the work that was done“, Adamari told Carlos Adyan during the special.

Adamari said that the organization of the contest said that the only indications they gave to the jury is to choose a girl who would look comfortable and natural on stage.

However, in the final question the girls were able to choose a judge and the presenter of “Hoy Día” was completely ignored. Adamari was left with the desire to ask her question and so indicated.

“I would have liked to ask the final question that I think would have been a difficult question and I think it would have also determined …Adamari said.

The also actress of soap operas such as “Amigas y Rivales” and “Locura de Amor” read the question she was scheduled to ask from her phone.

“They support a government that spies electronically or it is a violation of privacy rights”, was the question that Adamari was going to ask in English.

“I think they were saved by not choosing meAdamari added knowing her question was going to be difficult to answer.

Keep reading

• Adamari López looks like a queen when posing with the most beautiful women in the world

• Adamari López confirms our exclusive: “I am happy to be a Miss Universe judge”

• Adamari López will be the jury of Miss Universe 2021