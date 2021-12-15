They kill an indigenous person in a health post where he received medical attention after suffering an attack

Two new attacks were registered in Cauca in areas where indigenous people live, causing alarms to go off among the region’s leaders. One of the community members was shot at the hospital where he arrived wounded.

At a health post located in the Cohtenado reservation in the municipality of Páez, armed men arrived looking for a community member who had been wounded minutes before. In this same place he was assassinated with a firearm.



Luis Cornelio Angulo, Secretary of the Government of Cauca spoke with Noticias Caracol. “He is killed by this group at the health center. We strongly reject these actions that violate International Humanitarian Law and in this case the medical mission that, as you know, is only there to save lives ”.

Also read: Perpetrators of the attack in Cúcuta would be ELN or FARC dissidents, according to Police

For his part, the indigenous leader Darío Tote added to the same media that “it is an attempt on life, that is why we have to unite to reject war and violence.”

Another incident occurred in the rural area of ​​Caldono where armed men fired at the vehicle in which the family of former governor Liliana Peña, who was murdered in April of this year, was traveling.

It may interest you: The body of a three-month-old baby that had been reported as missing appeared

The counselor of the CRIC, Alfonso Díaz Nene explained to the same media that “fortunately, the community member is fine, but in any case it is an attempt on a person’s life. It is very important that we analyze that the indigenous women of our territories are being attacked ”.

Several indigenous leaders assured that they would denounce these attacks that violate the human rights of indigenous communities.