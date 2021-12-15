They murder an indigenous person who received hospital care in Paéz, Cauca | Valley

In Cauca, two new attacks registered in areas inhabited by indigenous communities set off alarms among the region’s leaders. A member of a community was shot at the hospital where he arrived wounded.

Armed men arrived at the health post, located in the Cohetando reservation in the municipality of Páez, in search of the injured community member who had entered the health center minutes before. Right there he was shot to death.

“He is killed by this group at the health center. We strongly reject these actions that violate International Humanitarian Law and in this case the medical mission that, as you know, is only there to save lives, “said Luis Cornelio Angulo, Secretary of the Government of Cauca.

“It is an attempt on life, that is why we have to unite to reject war and violence,” said Darío Tote, an indigenous leader.

In another incident recorded in the rural area of ​​Caldono, armed men fired at the vehicle in which the family of former governor Liliana Peña, who was murdered last April, was mobilizing.

“Fortunately, the community member is fine, but in any case it is an attempt on a person’s life. It is very important that we analyze that indigenous women in our territories are being attacked, ”said Alfonso Díaz Nene, CRIC counselor.

Indigenous leaders assured that before international organizations they will denounce these attacks that violate human rights and those of indigenous communities.