They plan an artificial magnetic field to turn Mars into a new Earth

A new scientific study details an astonishing plan to create an artificial magnetic field that shields the entire Martian surface from deadly radiation from the sun. The plan would basically create a ring of plasma around the red planet, allowing normal life on the Martian surface and the terraforming of the planet.

This is not the first time that scientists and engineers have proposed a solution of this kind. In 2017, engineers from NASA’s Planetary Sciences Division gave a presentation on how to create this protective field. Both studies postulate that the only way to colonize and live on Mars effectively – ensuring the continued survival of the human species and an economy of its own – requires an artificial magnetic field enveloping the planet.

NASA’s plan

In NASA’s solution, Dr. Jim Green and his team proposed building a high-power magnetic dipole at the Martian L1 Lagrange point, the position where an object would orbit the Sun in sync with the orbit of Mars.

This dipole, says Dr. Green, would form a magnetopause: a magnetic tail that would engulf the entire red planet, reducing radiation and the effect of the solar wind in order to allow a new atmospheric balance that would protect humans on the surface and allow the terraforming process.

The Magnetic Dipole Project at the Martian L1 Lagrange Point (NASA)

Dr. Green’s team used supercomputers to simulate the effect of the magnetopause and found that the atmosphere would thicken and the temperature would rise four degrees Celsius. This rise in temperature would release the carbon dioxide trapped in the north pole of the planet, causing in turn a greenhouse effect that would melt the ice distributed at the poles and the entire planet until reaching reclaim a seventh of its oceans.

A new plan inspired by Jupiter and Io

The new solution is even more ambitious and would be as effective as the Earth’s magnetic field. His idea is to put the particle acceleration and ionization machinery on Phobos. The machines will accelerate these charged particles throughout the entire orbit of the Martian moon, creating a ring of plasma that would encircle Mars.

Image of the plasma torus on Jupiter, formed by ionized sulfur particles from Io

According to them, it is a solution that would require less energy, assembly and mass. This machinery “would create a ring of artificially charged particles (similar in shape to a radiation belt) around the planet, possibly formed by the expulsion of matter from one of the moons of Mars (similar to the way the plasma torus forms [entre Júpiter y su luna Io]), but using electromagnetic and plasma waves to drive a net current in the ring (s) that gives rise to a global magnetic field. ”

Vital for short and long term colonies

Obviously, the engineering solution it is not simple or feasible at the moment, something that the study authors themselves admit. But the physics – as in the solution of Dr. Green and his team – is unanswerable. According to the authors – Rutherford Appleton Laboratory researchers Robert Bingham and Ruth Bamford – the goal is to put it on the table for two reasons.

The Earth’s magnetic field prevents the solar wind from eliminating the atmosphere (NASA)

The first, because it is a problem that must be solved yes or yes. There is no other way to colonize Mars effectively, they claim. The second is that, although there is still a lot to investigate, you have to start somewhere and this solution gives us the opportunity to do so. Furthermore, the technology to be developed could be used to protect smaller objects such as ships or space stations, something essential if we want to explore the solar system for long periods of time.

In the long term, the artificial magnetic field would allow one seventh of the Martian oceans to recover and terraform the red planet

On that Dr. Green agrees. According to the latter, “the improved Martian atmosphere, both in pressure and temperature, would be sufficient to allow a substantial amount of surface liquid water and would also have a number of benefits for science and human exploration in the 2040s and beyond. ”. The scientist stressed that it would also “allow a greater mass of equipment on the surface, protected against the majority of cosmic radiation and solar particles, expand the oxygen extraction capacity and would allow open-air greenhouses for the production of plants ”.

If we ever want our civilization to live on Mars forever, as Elon Musk imagines, it is essential to take this path. The sooner we start, the better.



