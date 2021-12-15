They plan to open three new casinos in Dorado, San Juan and Ponce

The Puerto Rico Gaming Commission plans to open three casinos in the same number of lodges on the island next year, which will generate 325 direct jobs and they will be an important source of income for the Government.

The first of the game rooms that will open to the public will be part of the entertainment offer of the Condado Plaza Hilton hotel, located in the tourist area of ​​Condado. The Commission, in its capacity as regulator of betting and games of chance, granted this franchise an endorsement for the operation of the casino. This is an essential step for the entity to obtain the corresponding final license.

According to data provided by the company to the Commission, the Condado Plaza Hilton hotel’s casino will occupy 15,000 square feet of space. It will feature over 300 slot machines and dozens of game tables. These will be supervised by the Commission under standards of transparency and security for the player and the operator.

The chain’s investment amounts to $ 33 million and it is anticipated that will generate around 200 jobs direct.

The other two inns and casinos that have requested the endorsement of the Gaming Commission are the Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel, Dorado del Mar Beach Resort, in Dorado and the Tribute FortfolioPonce Grand Casino, in Ponce.

According to the data offered in the endorsement requests, the gaming centers together will occupy 14,300 square feet and create about 120 jobs. Between both rooms, they will have 445 slot machines and 13 gaming tables.

“We will evaluate these requests with rigor and the highest sense of responsibility towards investors, players and the people who will benefit from the reactivation of tourist areas,” said the executive director of the Games Commission, Orlando Rivera.

The official explained that the opening of gaming centers will have a multiplier effect on the economy when the online sports betting system comes into force, which will also be regulated by the Commission, and will apply to hotels, inns and casinos. He affirmed that the regulation of online gambling options, currently in the process of being adopted by the regulatory body, will create fertile ground to boost the tourism industry, which, prior to the pandemic, generated 86,000 jobs and more than $ 760 millions for the treasury.

“We are pleased to contribute to the growth of tourism activity and the economy. The casinos that we endorse and control have become centers of entertainment favored by the public. Within the tourism sector they are great generators of employment and their operations will also allow the Government to capture income through taxes, ”Rivera said.

He added that the treasury receives more than 50% of the profits generated by the slot machines. The money is distributed between the General Fund, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company and the University of Puerto Rico.

“The plans that the lodges and casinos have presented to the Commission demonstrate the confidence that the private sector has in the guarantees offered by the Government of Puerto Rico to protect the investment of the public and of the components of the tourism industry. In addition, they augur better times, “said the official.

Rivera explained that the expansion of activities that can be carried out in casinos, such as internet gambling regulated by the Commission at the time, will pave the way for the promotion of Puerto Rico internationally as an attractive destination for millions of people who bet on sporting events and eSports.