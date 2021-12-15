They present a book-disc based on love letters between Gerardo Hernández and Adriana

The book-album “Lejos, pero no abusente”, based on the love letters between the Hero of the Republic, Gerardo Hernández and his wife Adriana Pérez, was presented this Monday in Havana as part of the complementary activities of the III Plenary Session of the National Committee of the Union of Young Communists.

The work constitutes the second installment of the Época de Amar collection, published by the Casa Editora Abril, with a selection of texts by the composer Álex Díaz and music in conjunction with the singer-songwriter Waldo Mendoza, the latter through the phonogram No more goodbyes, produced by the Music Recordings and Editions Company (Egrem).

Both proposals, according to the text, intend to create a complicity between all lovers so that, from the palpitation, chords, tones and sounds of the heart, they absorb each stroke of writing and turn it into space and real life of their daily work.

The book also includes poems, photos and drawings, part of the correspondence that the lovers exchanged during the time when Gerardo was a prisoner in the United States as one of the five heroes unjustly imprisoned.

It also has a testimony from the Master of Science, Armanda Nuris Piñero, a member of the defense team for the Five and their relatives, and the songbook made from the spirit of the letters.

During the presentation at the Manuel Fajardo University of Physical Culture and Sports Sciences, journalist Arleen Rodríguez pointed out that this love story makes Cuba proud, and the book leaves the reader wanting to continue reading more of that passion that survives over the years.

Gerardo Hernández thanked the authors for this creation, which they carried out despite the couple’s first refusals, who were very satisfied with the result.

The copy is already available for purchase through the EnZona digital platform, and there are 5,000 copies for sale.

