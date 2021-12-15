They reveal a new video of the trailer that crashed with migrants in Chiapas – Prensa Libre

The Video was recorded by the cameras of the Coordination, Control, Command, Communication and Computing, known as (C5) and broadcast this Tuesday, December 14.

A new recording of the trailer that crashed in Chiapas with dozens of migrants, mostly Guatemalans, came to light in Mexican media.

The record shows the passing of the trailer that was carrying about 160 Guatemalan migrants and that crashed last Thursday 9 seven kilometers from this toll booth.

The trailer crossed the toll booth in Chiapa de Corzo at 3:14 p.m. and passed through lane number seven.

Mexican media highlight that two trailers that had artificial respirators passed through the booth.

The two units competed in speed to see who came first, according to witnesses.

But there is something else: Mexican media emphasize that, in the background of the captured images, at least two units of the National Institute of Migration (INM) are seen, who carry out the periodic review of the vehicles that cross the booth. Despite this, the trailers were not reviewed.

They also highlight that the trailers passed in front of a checkpoint located at the intersection of Chiapa de Corzo.

The suspicion of the Mexican authorities is that the driver of the trailer lost control after hitting the retaining wall on the Tuxtla Gutiérrez-Chiapa de Corzo highway.