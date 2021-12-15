They reveal details of the funeral services of Paquito Guzmán

The remains of the singer Paquito Guzmán will be exhibited this coming Sunday, December 19, at the Antonio R. Barceló Coliseum (in front of the Mayor’s House) of the Municipality of Toa Baja. The events are aimed at celebrating the life and music of the veteran artist, who passed away last Thursday at the age of 82.

His remains will be cremated, respecting the last wishes of the interpreter of “No compromise”, and displayed in the coliseum shortly after noon on an altar with flowers, photos of his career, album covers and posters. The general public to say goodbye to Paquito Guzmán.

At 1:00 pm the pastor and singer Alex D ‘Castro will offer a message and spiritual reflection. Then, representation of the municipalities of Toa Baja and Cataño, as well as personalities from the musical environment will share experiences and anecdotes about the experienced bolerista and guarachero who achieved fame with the Orquesta La Primerísima de Tommy Olivencia.

As a culmination, La Primerísima by Tommy Olivencia Jr. and the Abran Paso Orchestra of Luisito Figueroa will render him Musical Tribute with part of their hits that will be performed by Adalberto Santiago, Simón Pérez, Sammy “El Rolo” González, Rafy Santana, Mel Martínez and Víctor “ Coco ”Santiago, among others.

Evidence of vaccination and / or negative COVID-19 test and the use of masks are required.

Frank Guzmán Geigel, artistically known as Paquito Guzmán, has joined the Celestial Orchestra.

After a long battle against cancer, on December 9, 2021 he left for immortality in the tranquility of his home, surrounded by the love of his wife Carmen Julia Ruiz Martínez and other family members.

Doña Carmen and her family thank their public, followers, admirers, friends worldwide, musicians, artists and broadcasters for the attention and displays of affection and solidarity received during the grieving process.

Paquito Guzmán says goodbye physically, but is immortalized through the musical legacy of his successful artistic career of more than 60 years.