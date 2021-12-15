This altcoin would be Ethereum’s main competitor in 2022, according to an analyst

Published:

Dec 15, 2021 21:51 GMT

Next year the price of this digital currency could rise 354%.

Michael van de Poppe, a cryptocurrency market analyst with more than 150,000 followers on his YouTube channel, predicted last Saturday that the cryptocurrency Avalanche could quadruple in price in 2022 and become Ethereum’s main competitor.

In the expert’s opinion, Avalanche is currently in a correction phase after rising 120% in November 2021, when it renewed the all-time high of $ 144. “After a strong growth momentum, there is a correction that we are currently seeing. There is likely to be another wave of momentum in 2022,” he noted.

According to van de Poppe’s forecast, the price of the token would first decline to $ 55. However, after the accumulation of transaction volumes, Avalanche would rise rapidly to $ 370, which would be a 354% increase from current levels.

According to the CoinGecko portal, Avalanche is currently trading at around $ 104. In the last 24 hours its price rose by 29%. The token’s capitalization exceeds $ 25 billion.

