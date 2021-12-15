This chip could extend the battery of the phones a week

Image : IBM

IBM and Samsung they have announced together an innovative chip design that could lead to significant performance improvements. If it is a reality, they estimate that it could extend the battery life of phones to a full week.

The new chip named as vertical transport field effect transistors (VTFET), jointly developed at the Albany Nanotechnology Complex in New York, has at its core a vertical architecture rather than the usual flat (horizontal) method.

In this new configuration is the key to improvement. Apparently by stacking transistors on top of each other instead of the usual side-by-side method, the VTFET chip is able to dramatically raise the ceiling in terms of the number of transistors that can be package on a small surface area. It will also improve the contact points of the transistor, “allowing more current flow with less wasted energy,” they explain.

The resulting benefits will be enormous. IBM and Samsung predict that it will reduce power use by 85 percent compared to comparable fin-field-effect transistor (finFET) chips, while a two-fold improvement in performance is also predicted.

Not only that. Perhaps more importantly, on the efficiency front it is claimed that this will lead to “cell phone batteries that could last more than a week without charging, rather than days.” As they have explained:

High-performance, low-power hardware would be a huge boost for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Finally, the improvements would also include fields such as cryptocurrency mining or data encryption with lower power consumption. [The Verge]