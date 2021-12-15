This iPhone will be obsolete from 2022: We tell you which model and for what reason Apple ‘kill’ it

Mwhile Apple advances with new cell phones and products that are sold like hotcakes, especially on these dates, their models Older ones will be decommissioned, especially one of the most iconic of the brand.

JanUnited States and the rest of the countries will have a cell phone that will stop receiving updates and thereby terminate its operation, which will affect several users.

The electronics giant announced that it will no longer support the iPhone 6 Plus, one of its best-selling products worldwide. The model was considered old and obsolet so it stopped working, except for the state of California where spare parts will be available for two more years.

The iPhone 6 Plus and its standard version two years ago that stopped receiving official iOS updates, since the launch of iOS 13.

According to company policies all devices whose manufacture ended more than seven years ago no considered obsolete worldwide.

So that they take it into account, the cell phone will stop working as of December 31.

With more than seven years of manufacture, cell phones already lose their validity, but before they stop working, the teams enter the vintage list, This is so that cell phone owners who have problems can find repairs without having a major problem.

Being on the vintage list, liPhone 6 Plus owners will not have to buy a new one, but can instead take it to the company’s wide range of third-party repair shops.. They are only five years old from the moment they enter this list.