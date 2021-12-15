This is the grave of Vicente Fernández | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- On December 12, the unfortunate news was given that Vicente Fernández had died, due to multi-organ failure, after being hospitalized for several months.

Due to this event, many celebrities and fans have dedicated countless publications to the Mexican singer, who is considered one of the most important in Latin America, an artist who has won the affection of the public.

A few hours ago through the user Donal Palencia published the first images where you can see what would be the tomb of “El Charro de Huentitán” and in the place where his remains would rest.

The photographs show part of the place that is full of flowers and of course some images of Vicente Fernández, But what caught the attention of his fans was that they made a monument in his honor.

These are the images of the tomb where the remains of # VicenteFernández rest, the idol of Mexican music was buried in one of the main gardens of his ranch “Los Tres Potrillos” RIP “can be read in the publication.

It will also be in that place where the novenaries would be held, where they could only attend 55 approximately, surely the family will be in charge of being present.

Vicente Fernández wanted his fans to be present at his death

There is no doubt that one of the purposes that the artist wanted was to be able to share with his followers, To those he considered a fundamental support in each of his achievements, is that the doors were opened to those who wanted to be present at the time of his departure.

It is for this reason that the Los Tres Potrillo ranch always kept its doors open to the public, although they could only access some areas of the property, even the singer himself at the time came to live with them.

“What he always taught us, to love his audience, to thank and have the doors open for them. Everything is here (tributes)”, revealed Vicente Fernández Jr.