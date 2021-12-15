This is what Patricia Rivera currently looks like, the actress with whom Vicente Fernández was unfaithful to his wife

Mexico City. – The entertainment world went into mourning since last December 12 when the idol sadly passed away Vicente Fernandez. This occurred after being hospitalized for four months in Jalisco; The Charro of Huentitán passed away around 6:15 a.m. and the news was revealed through the singer’s official Instagram account, where updated information on his state of health had been given for several months.

Because of this, the singer has once again been in the public eye, either because of his musical legacy or because of his scandals such as the infidelity he once had with his wife. María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, better known as Doña Cuquita, with whom he had more than 50 years of marriage.

Together they formed a great family, where several of its members followed in the musical footsteps of Don Vicente. Regarding infidelity, it was a romance that he lived with Patricia rivera, woman with whom he shared the big screen in the film The Arracadas; from this relationship was born Pablo Rodrigo, who became the singer’s fifth child.

On several occasions there was talk of Vicente Fernández’s infidelities towards his wife Doña Cuquita, and it is known that one of the most controversial was the one he had with the actress Patricia Rivera. It has been said that it was the same singer who confessed to his wife that he was unfaithful, this was in 2019 during an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda, where he declared that in his past he was a very womanizer.

I never walked on my face, so that they would say ‘oh, that Chente, he’s a very womanizer’, no, not me. I was not a saint, but they never saw me ”, was the severe revelation that the famous made, showing that he has been unfaithful

This is what Patricia Rivera currently looks like

Although she had several leading roles, Patricia Rivera moved away from the cameras and her last appearance was in the year nineteen ninety five in the soap opera of Aztec TV call With all the soul. In the following years he was forgetting his career, however, his name was kept alive thanks to the scandal that was generated around the supposed son of Vicente Fernández.

Her career lost strength and Patricia Rivera chose to continue acting, however, she no longer had the same weight as she participated in small productions for fans. Currently the actress is already away from the media and according to reports, she is married and living in the Morelos state where he manages a ecological hotel.