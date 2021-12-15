this rugged smartwatch has everything you need

The Amazfit Stratos, for less than 60 euros at Amazon, is a good option if you are looking for a smartwatch with the basic functions.

The Amazfit Stratos It was released at the beginning of 2019, but it is still a wise purchase if you are looking for a smartwatch with the basic sports and health functions and, above all, that is cheap. The launch price of the Stratos was 159.90 euros, but at the moment you can buy it at Amazon for only 58.50 euros.

In this way, for less than 60 euros you can get a resistant smartwatch with good screen, GPS to save your routes and great battery to depend little on the charger. The Amazfit Stratos is also available in the amazfit store, but its price only goes down to 89.90 euros. Therefore, if you want to save a lot of money when buying the Amazfit Stratos, it is best to opt for the Amazon option.

Buy the Amazfit Stratos for less than 60 euros

Resistance is the main characteristic of the Amazfit Stratos design, which is prepared not to suffer from daily bumps and scratches as it is made with quality materials. For example, in this watch we can find carbon fiber in the case and stainless steel in the buttons on the side. Furthermore, it is water resistant to a depth of up to 50 meters, so you can use it without fear in activities such as swimming.

The Stratos rides a 1.34 inch touch screen full color with 320 x 300 pixel resolution that looks good even when the sun is shining directly. Of course, the smartwatch has Bluetooth connectivity, which will not only allow you to connect it to your mobile, but also pair your wireless headphones to listen to music.

As for sports, the Amazfit Stratos has 16 sport modes, among which we find cycling, soccer, swimming or walking. We have already seen that it also has high-precision GPS, which will allow you to record the exact route of your routes. As far as health is concerned, the smartwatch has heart rate sensor who can work 24 hours a day.

Finally, the Stratos integrates a 290 mAh battery offering good performance. With a basic use you can enjoy about five days of autonomy, while if you make the most of its functions, it will be reduced to two days. On the other hand, if you use it with the GPS always activated, its use can reach 35 hours.

