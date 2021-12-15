this smartphone is a great buy for less than 200 euros

The realme smartphone comes with a good set of specs and an attractive price.

You can get one of the best realme mid-range for less than 200 euros. The realme 8 falls to 199 euros on Amazon, specifically in its superior version, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

There is life beyond Xiaomi and terminals like this realme 8 show it. It can be a great purchase under 200 euros, it will offer you a pleasant and solvent experience. Do you want to know all its characteristics?

Buy the cheapest realme 8

The Chinese mobile incorporates a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED panel and Full HD + resolution. This technology ensures an attractive panel, with powerful colors and deep blacks. In addition, the realme terminal comes with a striking design that attracts all eyes.

In its guts is one of MediaTek’s processors, the Helio G95. You can find it next to versions of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM memory. You will also have the possibility to choose between models of 64GB and 128GB of storage.

MediaTek Helio G95

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.4 “Full HD + Super AMOLED display

4 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery with fast charging at 30W

3.5mm jack, USB-C and NFC

The Chinese device has 4 sensors on its back: one 64 megapixel main camera, a wide angle 8 megapixels with 116º of vision, a macro sensor 2 megapixels and a sensor for black and white. On the front, a 16 megapixel Sony sensor.

Its battery reaches 5,000 mAh and arrives next to a powerful 30W fast charge. As we said, we are facing a complete terminal, also incorporates NFC technology, which will allow you to pay in all types of stores without removing your wallet.

You do not have to pay more than 200 euros to receive a complete and well-built smartphone at home. If you are looking for something cheap and do not want to fall for Xiaomi, it is a good option these holidays.

