this smartwatch has it all, including a discount of more than 70 euros

The TicWatch C2 + It is one of the most elegant smartwatches in the Mobvoi catalog, with a classic style that will fit perfectly on your wrist, whether for the professional or personal field. We also like this smartwatch for the offer that it stars in Amazon, since its price falls to 136 euros to all users.

We cannot deny it, the discount of more than 70 euros It is one of the things we like the most about the TicWatch C2 +. However, it is also an excellent buy for its AMOLED display, for integrating a powerful Snapdragon processor and by the presence of technology NFC. As if this were not enough, it is also one of the cheapest smartwatches with the Wear OS operating system. Can it have even more positives? Well yes, and we know them now.

The TicWatch C2 + is a classic-looking smartwatch, with a stainless steel case with IP68 protection against water and dust. You can buy this model for 136 euros both in the “onyx” version and in the “platinium” version, which is the one shown in the previous image. Both are very nice and comfortable, suitable for any time of day: to go to work, to play sports, to meet friends …

As for the screen, mount a 1.3 inch AMOLED panel with resolution of 360 x 360 pixels of good quality. We are talking about a circular and touch screen to interact with the system, something that can also be done with the two buttons on the right side of the box. On the other hand, the TicWatch C2 + offers a powerful performance thanks to the team formed by the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100, 1GB of RAM and Wear OS as an operating system.

In this smart watch we find the most common functions related to sports and health, such as the Gps to control your routes in the open air. It also has TicMotion and TicExercise, two Mobvoi systems to monitor your health and physical activity, as well as heart rate sensor who works 24 hours a day.

In the technical sheet of the TicWatch C2 + there is also the NFC chip, of great importance as it allows us to pay with our own watch in establishments, without having to take out our wallet. Finally, its 400 mAh battery offers a autonomy of two days, according to manufacturer promises. As always, it will depend on the use of each user, if it is more or less demanding.

