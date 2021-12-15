This Tool Helps New York Tenants Avoid Harassment | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

winters begin againfrom Sunday to Tuesday.adriana: a new toolwill help tenants ofwashington heights to be worth yourrights and avoid harassmenttheir landlords. berenice garnertell us what it is aboutscan the information youit will be very usefulBerenice: we are at the topManhattan, we’re at 180 andbroadway. the reason is becausethe city just put out onetool with whichtenants can meet moreabout your rights and demandresults untothe bad conditions in thehouses forced themayor’s office that protectsto tenants and aorganization to create thisProgram.>> you tenants whothey want information where to text,because they are not using the internetberenice: we found maía,a tenant who lived foryears damage to your apartment.with a simple text, nowto get more resultsfast dart>> very little handling, but I knowlearn.berenice: you are going totext, then there is going to bethe number, 18556102450.now you are going to put theword home.must state if it is a homepublic or an apartment ofregulated rent.>> the tool tell you allthe steps to report theproblem, or if the landlord doesn’twants to rent the apartment,can sue.berenice: you can say thatneeds fixes. basicallyyou are answering thequestions.berenice: you will find moreinformation on how it works