This was the emotional message with which Camila Fernández fired her grandfather

After the death of Vicente Fernández, the members of the family have expressed their pain and also affection towards the singer.

One of them is Camila Fernandez who uploaded an emotional farewell video to his social networks to remember how his grandfather spoiled his great-granddaughter, Cayetana.

“You don’t die Tata, you live in your people, in your children, in your grandchildren, your great-grandchildren, and your music forever. Thank you thank you thank you ”, wrote Alejandro Fernández’s daughter, in her account Instagram.

In the images you can see Vicente Fernandez indulging his great-granddaughter Cayetana and even the tender moment in which he dedicates a song to Camila’s baby.

Farewell to Vicente Fernández

The publication continues to add a large number of likes and comments from fans who expressed their solidarity with the Fernández dynasty. Camila Fernandez He also thanked his grandfather for his teachings, scolding and all the love he shared for his grandchildren.

What’s more, Camila He claimed that heaven was celebrating now having his grandfather. The photos and videos are shared in black and white also as a sign of mourning. Vicente Fernandez He died this Sunday, December 12, after spending several months hospitalized in a clinic in Guadalajara.

