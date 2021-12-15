This was the hard childhood of Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is a valued American actress who before her rise to fame had some odd jobs on television until she landed her lead role on the series ´´The Bill Engvall Show´´. Also, he began working on iconic films that have earned him multiple major awards.

LawrenceHe had to go through hard times to achieve the world fame that he has achieved with resounding success. From a very young age, she suffered indifference from her schoolmates and felt very lonely. In turn, her parents had not had a good attitude towards her.

“My childhood was unhappy, I lived very anxious. In fact, I even had to go to a therapist because my parents no longer knew what to do with me. It was a very tough stage. I do not mean to imply that I was always unhappy, but in my childhood I didn’t have a nice time, ”the actress exclaimed during an interview.

At the same time, Jennifer She had a complex adolescence as she was unable to adapt to her classmates and not make friends either, which led her to repeatedly change schools. Due to this situation, Lawrence had become a compulsive liar and on one occasion confirmed that she did so. to get accepted.

By last, Jennifer Lawrence With the desire to achieve his goals since he had a true passion for acting, he went to live in New York where he lived one of the worst scenarios, since without the support and financial help from his parents he had to live on a very precarious way and even share their food with rats. Luckily, after 4 years of hard work, he managed to establish himself as the great star that he is.