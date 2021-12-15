This was the unforgettable KISS between Vicente Fernández and Jenni Rivera in a LIVE concert: VIDEO

December is a sad month for the entertainment world, in which two of the most beloved voices in Mexican music have been lost: Jenni Rivera when he tragically passed away in a plane crash in 2012, and Vicente Fernandez, who died in 2021 at the age of 81 after losing the battle against Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Regarding the mourning anniversary of the “Diva de la Banda” and after the unfortunate passing of Don “Chente”, fans of ranchera music remembered that iconic moment in which both artists shared the stage and had a kiss in front of the whole public.

Related news

In various media interviews, the “Charro de Huentitán” He confessed that he and the beautiful interpreter of ‘Enough already’ they met in a palenque of the singer.

Jenni Rivera and Vicente Fernández in 2001. Photo: Terra

Jenni confirmed this version in her book ‘Unwavering’, in which he narrates how he used to go with his family to see him live whenever he had the opportunity, since “Chente” was one of his great idols.

In 2001, Vicente Fernández invited her to sing along with him the theme ‘By your damn love’, after several present recognized her among the public. The singer recognized that this was one of the most special moments of her career.

It was finally in 2009 when the duet had a memorable moment at the Gibson Amphitheater in California, USA, when not only did they dare to perform the song together ‘Black pigeon’, but they also surprised their audience when Don “Chente” he planted a kiss on Jenni Rivera before the artist began to sing ‘.

To date, this concert remains one of the most iconic of regional Mexican music and without a doubt a day that its fans will never forget.

Last December 9th marked the 9th anniversary of the death of the “Diva de la Banda”. Three days later, his colleague, “El rey de las rancheras”, died after his health deteriorated. They both leave a immortal musical legacy that will continue in the hearts of Mexicans and in the rest of the world.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE

bnaj