Three players out for 10 days

In less than 48 hours, the King he will lose an important part of his rotation when entering health protocols and at least three games will be lost.

Unfortunately for the plans of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Coronavirus pandemic is attacking again and with greater force, with massive sources of contagion in several teams and the suspension of matches, now being LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers the new victims.

Hours after it was revealed that players like James Harden or Giannis Antetokounmpo They entered the league’s health and safety protocols, staying out for at least 10 days, in the gold and purple franchise the alarms went off.

It is that in one day, LeBron and the Lakers have added three very important casualties for the tour of away games that they will have from this Wednesday, when they face Dallas mavericks, and that it will continue with another two games this weekend, at the home of Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls, another of those affected with the Coronavirus.

Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron, victims of the Coronavirus



The first player to enter the league’s sanitary protocols was the guard Talen Horton-Tucker, which forced the team to suspend Tuesday’s practice and for the team to quickly go for tests to determine if there were new cases.

And finally, two new infections by Coronavirus appeared in the last hours, as the base Kendrick nunn and the pivot Dwight howard, causing the Lakers to face this three-game road trip with just 10 players, including LeBron James. As if there weren’t so many problems in Los Angeles.