TikTok 2021: this was the highlight of the year

The time has come to remember the highlight of the 2021. Therefore this time TikTok unveiled the short videos most commented or shared, as well as the most popular hashtags on your platform.

The pandemic undoubtedly caused users to take shelter in the social networks, looking for entertainment, being TikTok a favorite among younger audiences, who also had the freedom to create and share what inspires them.

“There is something really special about global TikTok community that people can’t find anywhere else. For us, 2021 has been a year of connection And we’ve seen TikTok people laugh together, entertain themselves, initiate cultural phenomena, and teach us new things. It has been amazing to see the depth of entertainment and creativity in this community, and we are thrilled to celebrate all the ways we have come together this year on TikTok, ”said Vanessa Pappas, Chief Operating Officer in a TikTok statement.

1. @totouchanemu – Dancing with a drone made us stick with this one.

2. @nathanevanss – There once was a man… The seafaring song heard all over the world.

3. @youneszarou – A very original vision of photography.

4. @cunhalucass – A different trip to the aquarium.

5. @azyx – BRB, changing my PFP.

Driven by joy, the videos that made us smile

1. @k_passionate – Wondering what a sea otter sounds like? Look at this.

2. @jongraz – Was it a day with bones or without bones? Only a pug can tell.

3. @edsheeran – Rehearsing for the Euro or doing a TikTok?

4. @randyfeltface – Only on TikTok will you find a puppet feeding carrots to a giraffe.

5. @noorstars – Visiting a family with too many rules at home.

Playlist, The soundtrack of 2021

1. “Astronaut in the Ocean” – MaskedWolf, @jayprehistoricpets

2. “Beggin ‘” – Måneskin, @therealmaneskin

3. “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” – Popp Hunna, @justmaiko

4. “SugarCrash!” – ElyOtto, @zuro_xuro

5. “STAY” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, @luckythirteenz

TikTok Breakout Stars

1. @ khaby.lame

2. @abbyroberts

3. @BTS_official_bighit

4. @thedutchgoalkeeper

5. @angryreactions

Only on TikTok, the trends driven by the platform

1. Inverted filter – @livbedumb

2. Versailles Race – @hilaryhyra

3. Retro – Vintage DV – @alexmapeli

4. Duo – @andrewlarranaga

5. Buffering – @robothighway

The voices of change, creators who promoted social movements

1. @shinanova

2. @benjy_lookbook

3. @paballokgware

4. @francetvslash

5. @hunterprosper

Eat and repeat, the trends that were born in the kitchen

1. Feta Pasta by @d_shaba

2. Ratatoutille by @samseats

3. Fried cheese by @ rafael.nistor

4. Dominion of the egg by @omuraisupuro

5. Super Large Cheeseburger by @cznburak

The wish list, trends inspired by #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt

1. Magnetic sticky notes

2. Laser star projector

4. Hair rollers

5. Inspiration to dress

The Throwbacks: Trends Inspired by #NostalgiaTok

1. @blueeverything_ – What school was like in the 90s.

2. @ sofyank96 – Flames and rays of light before the effects were easy.

3. @ABBA – Give me, give me, give me all the ABBA, all the time.

4. @ kareen.cruz – Sending your taste buds back to the 90s.

5. @oliviergiroud – Relive a favorite sporting moment

Small big communities

1. #BookTok – The most creative book club in the world.

2. #SportsEnTikTok – Here everyone wins a trophy.

3. #LearnWithTikTok – From creating mini dolls to cleaning tricks and much more, there is a lot to learn on TikTok.

4. #BeautyTok – All beauty and care tips.

5. #NatureTok – Nature at your fingertips, seriously.

During this month the platform launched the option Ask on TikTok, a new question and answer function that invites you to remember the most memorable moments of the users during 2021. It also launched a summary video of the most notable of the year that can be seen at the beginning of this note.

