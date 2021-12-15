Timeline on New York’s childhood vaccination mandate sparks confusion, while Broadway excludes some – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know Under Broadway’s update on its vaccine policy, vaccinated children must be accompanied by an adult who is fully vaccinated, which means that their last injection in the vaccine series must be at least 14 days before the show.

Mayor Bill de Blasio expanded the mandate of the vaccine on December 6 to not only include children ages 5 to 11, but as of December 27, all private sector workers will be required to receive the vaccine.

The mayor said last week that details on how companies will report worker vaccination status will be released on Wednesday, leaving companies just a few business days to figure out the implementation.

NEW YORK – Parents of vaccinated and unvaccinated children were caught off guard when their family went to see a Broadway show on Tuesday, when New York City’s latest child vaccination requirement went into effect.

Wearing a red hat and waiting in line for “Aladdin the Musical,” Theresa Amin was among the parents who were told their children couldn’t go in because they weren’t vaccinated.

“I took him to see ‘The Lion King’ in the past, but apparently as of today, that has changed. I’m going to go ahead and deliver, but I’m not happy about it,” Amin told our sister station NBC.

Your child and theatergoers ages 5-11 must show proof of at least one dose of vaccination to attend Broadway shows.

They must also show their identification along with their ticket. Amin was instructed to come down the block from the New Amsterdam Theater to give his young son a rapid COVID-19 test to come back negative before the show began.

Under Broadway’s update of its vaccination policy, vaccinated children must be accompanied by an adult who is fully vaccinated, which means that their last injection of the vaccine series must be at least 14 days before presentation.

But another parent whose daughter is vaccinated also had a problem because she was not vaccinated 14 days before the performance, which meant that the vaccine had not had time to fully work.

Cherie Roe said workers told her her daughter had to be vaccinated 14 days before the show. She stormed off, adding that the mayor “just served his term.”

It was unclear how old Roe’s daughter was. The two-dose requirement is only for children 12 and older and is supposed to go into effect on the same day as the mayor’s private sector vaccination mandate, December 27. The December 14 deadline had been set for 5-year-olds only. at 11 o’clock to show proof of at least one dose.