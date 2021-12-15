Toluca will sign a talent from Puebla de Nicolás Larcamón

The Red Devils of Ignacio Ambriz continue to arm themselves for the Clausura 2022 of the MX League.

Toluca continues its preseason to face, competitively, the Closing 2022 of the Liga MX. It will be under the orders of Ignacio Ambriz, with the aim of putting the Mexican institution back in the main positions of the championship. You’ll make it? Reinforcements will not be lacking …

While defining the situation of Leonardo Fernandez, who will not take place at Tigres UANL but will also be on Santos Laguna’s radar during this passing market, the board of directors led by Francisco Suinaga and Sinha would have closed a significant incorporation for the Choriceros midfield.

“The right winger Daniel Álvarez comes to reinforce Ignacio Ambriz’s new project for Closing 2022. He will present physical evidence and once approved it will be made official”, confirmed the journalist Diana Mac. The next few hours will be important to know the announcement of the Red Devils in networks.

Daniel Álvarez and his numbers

At Scream Mexico Opening 2021 of Liga MX, The Fideo did receive the trust of Nicolás Larcamón in Puebla. He added 785 minutes, starting in nine games, and scored a goal in the semester that passed: it was in the victory, by the smallest difference, against the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.