Tom Holland asks Mbappé to sign with Tottenham, the epic answer!

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.15.2021 12:19:12





Epic! The moment when Tom Holland and Kylian Mbappé met in the multiverse was spectacular and to show the video in which ‘Spider-Man’ asks PSG forward to sign with his beloved team, Tottenham of the Premier League.

In a dynamic with Zendaya, the actor who gives life to Spider-Man talks about his passion for soccer and tells some of his experiences with current football idols and highlights that has been able to meet Messi and Mbappé.

“You know, the other day we went to the Ballon d’Or delivery and we met Messi, that was crazy. And we met Mbappé. In fact I told Mbappé: “Hello, nice to meet you”, he was very friendly, and I said “mate you have to come to Tottenham” and he just laughed “Holland said.

The video of the meeting between the two is from the Ballon d’Or ceremony and Mbappé’s response is epic, since the footballer, in addition to laughing, told him that “No, impossible, that’s impossible”, while still laughing.

Holland, Tottenham fan

Prior to the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Tom Holland made his love for Tottenham public and even assured that he would like to see them one more time in a Champions League Final.

Days after, the British actor had the opportunity to meet Heung Min Son, Spurs player, a crazy match, because they are both fans of each otherIn addition, Son gave him the Tottenham shirt, while Holland gave him a Funko Pop figure.