Toni Costa, Adamari López’s ex-partner, is sincere and confesses if he already has a new relationship

During the last weeks on social networks there has been a lot of talk about a supposed new relationship that Toni Costa maintains with a sensual model. According to what has been said, he has already decided to give himself a new chance in love and take a step forward by leaving his relationship with Adamari López in the past.

In an interview for Mezcalent, the dancer broke the silence and confessed if his heart is in love and if indeed he is already in a new romance.

Are you in love again? The journalist asked him during his participation in the USA Telethon that was held on Univision last Saturday.

“I always have my heart in love”Toni replied. However, the journalist wanted to be more direct and asked him if it is true that he already has a new partner as they say on social networks.

“They are gossip and I don’t like to get involved in it, because I don’t want to feed something that people do that have no respect for people; no i don’t want to go into that“Said Adamari López’s ex-partner.

Plans for Christmas

Toni made it clear that she does not intend to feed rumors about a possible new relationship, so she preferred to talk about her Christmas plans and if she plans to celebrate with her ex-partner and their adorable little girl.

Let us remember that so that her daughter, Alaïa, is not affected by her parents’ relationship, both have maintained a healthy relationship that allows them to continue sharing together as a family.

“For Christmas, well … They know that Alaia is the person who is always present. Adamari -López- and I are doing a good job with her so that she does not feel that family absence and we are always united, in contact, in communication so that she is always as focused as possible”, He confessed.

In addition, he confessed that like every year, his plans will be Christmas together to open gifts as a family.

“Just like we did all these years. We are going to spend Christmas Eve together, we are going to be opening the gifts so that she feels like nothing has changed, so to speak.or, ”he said.

For the last day of the year, Toni is not very clear where and with whom he will celebrate it, but he does know what he is asking of this 2022.

“That he continues to surprise me, that he continues to bring me happiness, and that I continue to do things well so that my daughter is happy”, is the wish of the dancer.