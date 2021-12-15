Toni Costa breaks the silence and finally answers: Are you in love again?

On his way through Telethon USA that takes place on Univision, where he enjoyed serving as a jury for a mini “MQB”, Toni Costa shared his plans for this Christmas and answered the question: is it true that he is in love again?

“For Christmas, well … They know that Alaia is the person who is always present. Adamari -López- and I are doing a good job with her so that she does not feel that family absence and we are always united, in contact, in communication so that she is always as focused as possible ”.

But how are they going to do at Christmas?

Just like we did all these years. We are going to spend Christmas Eve together, we are going to be opening the presents so that she feels like nothing has changed, so to speak.

And on New Years Eve?

On New Year’s Eve I don’t know, we’ll see. New Year New Life.

But do you have plans?

There is some plan there.

And are you in love again?

I always have my heart in love.

It is said that you have a new partner …

They are gossip and I don’t like to get involved in it, because I don’t want to feed something that people do that have no respect for people; no, I don’t want to go into that.

You have gotten very fit, what is the secret?

I’ve been super focused with a coach for more than half a year. In my case, what is working for me is eating a lot of protein shakes, it is always a supplement that helps you a lot, but training every day and training with someone who knows and who knows how to find the point, I think it has the key .

What do you ask of 2022?

May he continue to surprise me, may he continue to bring me happiness, and may he continue to do things well so that my daughter is happy.

