Trouble in paradise? The followers of Adamari López do not stop leaving negative comments

Adamari López is in the eye of the hurricane. The Puerto Rican presenter went from raising sighs and overflowing laughter to receiving hundreds of negative comments on her Instagram account.

And it is that his followers are not happy with it. After what happened with Olga Tañón, who inadvertently said that Adamari López had lost weight with the help of a gastric balloon, And after the alleged contempt for the contestant from Paraguay in the Miss Universe, the criticism has not stopped coming in every publication she makes.

When the controversy with Olga Tañón broke out, many of the followers agreed with the singer and they attacked López for allegedly having lied to them about the way he lost weight. Now, the comments about her participation as a jury in the Miss Universe in which Harnaaz Sandhu, who represented India, were crowned over the Puerto Rican presenter, over the Paraguayan Nadia Ferreira.

“You would have stayed as a soap opera actress. That if you have ”.

“Not even walking 1000 km on the beach do you take off your horns and the heartbreak lol Luis Fonsi and Toni hold on ”.

“I admire her a lot because in reality she is a very empowered woman, a fighter and an excellent mother. But now with his new body the narcissism reaches another level ”.

“More operated and demands naturalness.”

“He is faking a happy life.”

In this new publication by López on his Instagram account he wrote: “Loving myself.” So far the post has more than 8,055 comments from people who are against her and some who defend her.

“I only come to read the comments”, someone wrote along with a couple of laughing emojis.

Until a few days ago, Adamari López only raised compliments and pleasant comments from her followers after sharing content in the reels format, which she has taken advantage of quite a bit.

One of her biggest successes in that format on Instagram has been when she wore a spectacular schoolgirl outfit and, without a doubt, when she sent a fairly direct hint to Olga Tañón.

