TV Azteca ‘swept’ TUDN in rating of the Atlas vs León Final

On the court, Atlas was crowned in the most closed and dramatic way against León going to penalties to achieve the second title in his history, but where nothing was even was in the rating of the Grand Final of the Apertura 2021, since according to information from HR Media, TV Azteca beat TUDN by a wide margin.

Being the second most followed event of the weekend on television, only behind the coverage of the death of the famous singer Vicente Fernández, the Final between Atlas and León had a total audience (according to their figures) of 18.4 million unique people, with the Vuelta Final capturing four times the audience (16.7 million) compared to the Ida on Fox Sports (4.2 million).

Rating of the Grand Final; triumph of TV Azteca

Exclusively speaking of the Grand Final on December 12 at the Jalisco Stadium, the measurements put Azteca Deportes with 52% viewers’ preferences for listening to Christian Martinoli, Luis García, Jorge Campos and Zague.

For his part, Canal de las Estrellas captured 39% of viewers, plus 8% of TUDN’s cable signal. Adding both Televisa alternatives, they reached 47%, with the remaining one percent through a local signal in Perla Tapatia.

Narrations of Martinoli and Bermúdez in the Final

Christian martinoli He was in charge of taking the game in its 120 minutes and the penalty shootout, except for the last charge by Julio Furch, since he gave the microphone to his teammate, David Medrano, a faithful follower of the Rojinegros, in a detail that was applauded on social media and among colleagues.

For its part, Enrique Bermúdez de la Serna and Pedro Antonio Flores were the narrators for TUDN, both also followers of the Foxes, highlighting that the Dog got the last penalty and exploded in jubilation; even, already with the local truncheon, he was encouraged to shout “Up the Atlas, you bastards!”.