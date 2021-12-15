Two policemen and a civilian die in a terrorist attack at a Colombian airport

At least three people, two of them policemen and a civilian handling an explosive charge, died this Tuesday in the vicinity of the Camilo Daza international airport, in the Colombian city of Cúcuta, when two artifacts exploded, official sources reported.

The governor of Norte de Santander, Silvano Serrano, told reporters that the alleged terrorist died when the device he was carrying exploded, while a second explosive was detonated when the police went to the scene after the first explosion.

“Apparently, a second device that was at the site is the one that causes the death of the two uniformed men,” said the governor.

For his part, Colombian President Iván Duque said on social media that he repudiated the “cowardly terrorist attack that occurred in the city of Cúcuta.”

He added that together with the Police and the Army they are coordinating “immediate actions to find those responsible for this attack.”

The Civil Aeronautics reported that due to the explosion it suspended operations at the Cúcuta airport, a border city with Venezuela and the capital of Norte de Santander.

“This morning there was an explosion in an area near the Camilo Daza airport in Cúcuta. In accordance with the established protocols, operations in that air terminal were suspended while the corresponding authorities determine what happened, “said Civil Aeronautics in a statement.

Colonel Giovanni Antonio Madariaga Pérez, from the Cúcuta Police, said that “criminals entered the Camilo Daza airport where they detonated an explosive device between the platform and the outer mesh” of the air terminal.

The officer added that minutes later two police explosives who were inspecting the area found a suitcase and “when approaching with all the security measures (the load) detonated”, causing the death of the two members of that institution.

Last June, the explosion of a car at the facilities of the Army’s Thirtieth Brigade in Cúcuta left 36 injured, and weeks later the helicopter in which President Duque was traveling was hit by several shots as it approached the Camilo Daza airport.