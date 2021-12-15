UHISPAM announces that they will continue to function and Torres clings to God after falling from grace

In the early hours of Tuesday, Leonardo Torres retweeted a message from Pope Francis, inviting believers to “welcome” Jesus this Christmas.

After the cancellation of the legal status of the Hispano-American University (Uhispam), the Nicaraguan Council Association of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Conimipyme) and the Nicaraguan Chamber of Small and Medium Industries CANTUR, led by Sandinista Leonardo Torres, after of failing to provide statements to the media after falling from grace, he appeared on Wednesday citing God in his Twitter posts.

“Do not fear, because I am with you; do not discourage because I am your God ”, from Isaías 43, published Leonardo Torres, in response to the thrusts of the regime against his companies.

In less than 24 hours, the deputies loyal to Ortega and Rosario Murillo unanimously canceled the legal status of the companies led by Torres, who is pointed out by the Ministry of the Interior for not presenting the accounting reports and for being “headless.”

“Advent invites us to prepare for Christmas by welcoming Jesus without fear. If we open the door of our life to him, everything acquires a new light, and family, work, pain, health, friendship, become occasions to discover his consoling presence “, wrote the Pontiff and was retweeted by Torres after the front left him on the street.

Three days ago he participated in a meeting at MITRAB

Until three days ago, Leonardo Torres participated as an official of the dictatorship in meetings with businessmen, according to publications made on his social network, which he accompanied with two photographs.

“We participated in the plenary session to approve the agreements at the 109th International Labor Conference (ILO) Government, Workers and Employers of Nicaragua in consensus, in a tripartite manner, defending common interests with the Vision of the Nation. The country advances, “Torres wrote on December 11 on his Twitter account.

Leonardo Torres participated in the delegation of the dictatorship in the first stage of the dialogue, where Ortega signed a series of agreements that he did not comply with.

Until 2019, Torres also served temporarily as a representative of the Superior Council of Private Enterprise (Cosep), after José Adán Aguerri will leave the presidency of that business union for disagreeing with the dictatorship.

“We will continue to operate”

On Monday night, after the students arrived at the facilities of the Universidad Hispanoamericana in search of a response to the cancellation of legal status, the students found the gates closed and a deathly silence from the authorities of this alma mater, Through a brief statement, the university informed its community “that the university will continue to function normally in all academic and administrative processes.”

The statement was posted on the university’s social networks and they do not explain what will be the procedure they will follow to continue operating despite not having legal status, said that they will continue to respect the provisions of the law and their statutes.

“Regardless of the internal changes that may be generated” they will continue to operate “respecting the provisions of the law and our statutes”.

As for the graduations to be carried out in all their precincts, they detailed that they will take place on the established dates and times.