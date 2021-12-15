USA: For the first time, a woman will lead the NYPD

The future mayor of New York, Eric Adams, is preparing to nominate a woman for the first time, Keechant Sewell, as the chief of police of the largest city in the United States, said Tuesday night the newspaper The New York Post.

“Keechant Sewell She is an accomplished crime fighter who has the experience and intelligence to provide the security New Yorkers need, “he said. Eric Adams, himself a former policeman, to the newspaper.

First woman in charge of New York Police Department (NYPD) will be the third African-American in office, while Democrat Adams will be the second black mayor in the city’s history. Both will take office on January 1.

Complicated job

At the head of some 35,000 officers, Sewell, 49, will have the tough job of keeping security in New York, since the coronavirus pandemic was accompanied by an increase in crime in 2020. In addition, it will have to restore the confidence of the population in the police, accused of having violent, racist and corrupt agents in their ranks.

Security was one of the main themes of the mayor’s election campaign.

Currently, Sewell is the chief investigator in the county of Nassau, in eastern New York. (AFP)

