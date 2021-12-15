Verónica Forqué committed suicide in the bathroom of her house

Last Monday we heard the news. Verónica Forqué had just been found lifeless at her home in Madrid, where, minutes before, the 112 emergency services had traveled after a call from a friend of the actress warning of a suicide attempt. Unfortunately SUMMA could not do more than certify the death of the ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ contestant.

Although from the outset the police investigation pointed to a suicide, the artist’s mortal remains were transferred shortly after to the Forensic Anatomical Institute to carry out an autopsy and determine the specific circumstances of the tragic death.

And this Tuesday, while Verónica’s mortal remains were watched over by family, friends and colleagues at the San Isidro funeral home in Madrid, we have learned the results of her autopsy, which determines that the actress effectively took her own life and did not participate in any third person on his death.

The autopsy performed on the corpse of the unforgettable Kika has confirmed that she took her own life at home and that the body had a traumatic injury to the neck, according to the forensic study, which certifies that the cause of death is due to a “ mechanical asphyxia ”by hanging, not having found any other hematoma or any indication that points to ingestion in the hours prior to the death of any pill or substance.

According to different sources, it would have been her domestic employee who, due to her delay in leaving the bathroom, found her hanged in that room. Besides, Veronica wouldn’t have left a goodbye note at home.

Print

This story was originally published on December 15, 2021 5:35 am.