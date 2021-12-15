Vicente Fernández: How much is the fortune of El Charro de Huentitán?

Vicente Fernandez He represented ranchera music for almost 50 years and was (and will continue) to be one of the most representative singers in Mexico and his musical legacy will continue for generations, as happened at the time with Pedro Infante or Jorge Negrete.

With so many years of experience and fame it is evident that “El charro de Huentitán”, who died on December 12, accumulated a generous fortune, which will now be distributed among its beneficiaries, including his wife, children and grandchildren.

How much money did Vicente Fernández have?

According to the Celebrity Net Worth website, Vicente Fernández left a fortune of 25 million dollars, which is currently equivalent to 529 million 585 thousand pesos. This amount does not include earnings from royalties and sponsorships, which surely skyrocketed after his death.

Google shared that after his death, the singer became a global search trend and the most searched songs were: “Acá Entre Nos”, “Mujeres Divinas”, “La Diferencia”, “Forgiveness” and “These Jealousy”.

As long as these continue to reproduce, the Fernández family will continue to earn money.

But music was not the only source of income for “Chente”, according to Forbes he was also dedicated to the production and sale of tequila, as well as the organization of musical shows, real estate developments and technology.

He registered his name in 2003 to sell clothing, footwear, portraits, perfumes and other articles.

Vicente Fernández’s companies

Vicente Fernández founded the VFG brand, which creates and sells wallets, bags, luggage, paper, cardboard and provides advertising services. They also organize musical concerts and produce alcoholic beverages.

“Chente” was the majority shareholder of the companies, Ganadería Rancho la Ciénega and El Caminante Taxi Aéreo. The latter created it in partnership with his son, Alejandro, and is dedicated to the rental of Learjets 45 aircraft.

Another source of his earnings is his ranch “Los Tres Portillos”, where he was veiled and buried. The place has a performance center, Arena VFG, which can accommodate up to 10,000 attendees. Works in partnership with Ocesa to house the best artists.

He also left the company, Stars Productions, which is dedicated to representing singers, including “El Potrillo”.

To all this is added his passion for the ranch and horses, since he dedicated himself to raising, caring for and marketing thoroughbred horses and miniature ponies.

AC