Vicente Fernández: the singer’s family would have lied about the date of his death

Gustavo Alvite, Vicente Fernández’s friend, questioned the date of the artist’s death.

December 14, 2021 18:44 hs

Last Sunday, December 12, the death of Vicente Fernández was announced after having spent several weeks hospitalized lafter having suffered a fall on his ranch.

However, the singer’s compadre, Gustavo Alvite, assured that the Fernández family lied about the date of his death.

The announcer shared emotional words for Don Chente, and then accused the family of causing “sensationalism” and to lie about his death.

The theatricality and sensationalism with which the family handles the situation to the extent of lying on the date to ‘make it more impactful’, ‘hits’ me in the spirit. I think my friend would not have accepted it nor deserves it, “Alvite wrote on his social networks.

Vicente Fernández’s health they took him away from the stage

Likewise, Gustavo Alvite reported that Vicente Fernández’s health led him to move away from the stage, as well as to be more focused on his family.

Alvite assured that the ‘Charro de Huentitán’ would have confessed that he no longer wanted to go out on stage because he felt sorry for it.

“His image, his voice and respect for the people were the three points that supported his artistic integrity,” added the announcer.