VIDEO: Pedro Fernández sings Christmas song with his grandson and sparks controversy

Mexico City.- The mexican singer Pedro Fernandez debuted as a grandfather in 2014 with the birth of his grandson Martin, product of the relationship that his daughter maintained Osmara caves with Christopher Dubois.

7 years later, the interpreter has shared with the whole world the talent that the little one has when singing a Christmas song with him.

I hope you like it as much as we do. Pedro Fernández and Martín Valentino wish you very happy holidays #FelizNavidadMiAmor “, wrote the artist in his account Instagram.

And despite the fact that in Fernández’s social networks the praise and displays of affection have not been long in coming, in other parts of the network the negative comments have gained relevance, as some point out that the singer has taken the child away from his biological father .

Here are some reproaches for Pedro Fernández’s way of proceeding with his ex-son:

Hmm, it’s good that he celebrates, I hope that the child will also celebrate with his father. “

Very bad what they are doing with the father of this child. I feel that Pedro was finally able to have a boy in one way or another and that is why they don’t let his father come near. Pedro and his wife too toxic !!! “.

Reprovable, now to exploit the grandson! Forces they want to cover the Sun with a finger. He is not his son, a father has been denied living with his son. Toxic family “.

Since Pedro Fernández was a grandfather, Christopher Dubois accused him and his wife of manipulating their daughter Osmara into abandoning him and forbidding him to meet the newborn.

After several months of lawsuit, the American indicated in 2016 that things got more and more complicated and that the singer wanted to take away his legal rights to raise his grandson as his own child.

In 2019, Christopher became a dad for the second time, this time with his second wife, Tania rivera. And although he said he was happy for the arrival of his daughter, he confessed to living with the sadness of not knowing little Martín, and above all that the little girl did not live with her brother.

Yes, for me it is very sad not to be able to meet him or live with him, but I do not lose faith that sooner or later he will find out who his father is and why I have not been by his side. Through you I am sending her this photo so that she knows her and knows that she has a sister, “Dubois told a publication more than 2 years ago.

Source: Mexico Agency