Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Wednesday, December 15

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

If you have to change, improve or restore something in your home this is the time to do it. The stars fill you with energy to do what you propose and support you in any project you have for this week. Family relationships are restored thanks to your diplomacy and understanding. Lucky numbers: 20, 6, 18.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

The planetary energy will drive you to search, inquire, learn another language or educate yourself more. You will like to travel so any trip you have in mind will be very successful. You are going to enjoy doing your thing and you will hesitate to put that individual and unique touch of your impressive personality. Lucky numbers: 3, 22, 9.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Your popularity among friends and acquaintances grows, but nevertheless you are selective when choosing your friendships. Your mind is active and alert to everything that is happening around you. Remember that you are part of this divine creation. Your leadership and good communication are the key to your future well-being. Lucky numbers: 8, 17, 24.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Everything will go smoothly for the moment, but don’t forget that challenges may appear on your way. Be alert to the one who seeks to take advantage of you. Communication with siblings and relatives is favorably emphasized. In love you will conquer the loved one in the most loving way that you are capable of. Lucky numbers: 15, 3, 22.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Express yourself simply, without drama, you don’t need it to show your greatness. What you have and what is happening to you right now are consequences of your actions in the past. It is time for reconstruction, repair and recovery, whether in your personal life or at work. Lucky numbers: 8, 5, 32.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

Every trip abroad will be an experience that you will not forget. Be careful not to spend more than what is stipulated. If you are single, there is a good chance that you will find love where you least expect it. If you are married or engaged, avoid competing for power with your partner. Lucky numbers: 3, 14, 38.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

You will now have the power to convince and get others to support you in your ideas or plans. It will be wise to join people of experience and assimilate everything they can teach you. There will be a lot of brainstorming and a lot of fun when you get together with friends and people of your intellectual level. Lucky numbers: 5, 33, 1.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Move towards your goals, call, write and get in touch with those you know can help you achieve what you want. Home and family remain your concerns. An old friend makes contact with you again. Excellent period to plan your immediate future. Lucky numbers: 11, 42, 37.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Family relationships become the first thing for you so you will dedicate more time to them. It will be difficult to get you out of your emotional balance. A new stage in your life begins where changes will come that will help you achieve the conditions that make you feel safe and satisfied. Lucky numbers: 7, 15, 49.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

The success of everything you do will depend on the actions you take now. If you wait for something to happen and don’t move in one direction, nothing will happen. This is not the time to adapt to the things you don’t like, but to change them for what makes you happy and pleases you. Lucky numbers: 44, 15, 10.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

You will like to express your feelings to others, especially to your loved ones. The hidden, the mysterious will catch your attention. Your religious beliefs are put to the test. You will be the person who will solve the problems of others, especially if they are related to money, but without affecting your pocket. Lucky numbers: 5, 30, 16.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

You will like to be surrounded by young-minded people who can exalt your curiosity and have the same way of seeing life. Do not neglect your health, keep looking for solutions, do not give up. Communication with your partner is stimulated if you are cheerful and positive. Lucky numbers: 2, 20, 4.