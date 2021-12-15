We tested the iPad mini: learn the good and bad about this Apple device

iPad mini 2021. (photo: Android Authority)

It has been about nine years since the first iPad mini (2012), where the name “mini” first came out of the conventional world approach iPod Y Mac, to finally live in the generation of tablets that just two years before, had launched the original iPad.

IPad mini Manzana it has changed over time. However, until the launch of the iPad mini 6 2021 saw an impressive improvement in design.

Data sheet

IPad mini datasheet. (photo: Apple)

Design

As soon as we see this iPad mini, we understand that it is not a device aimed at all users, as it is characterized by its small size.

– Height: 19.54 centimeters

– Width: 13.48 centimeters

– Thickness: 0.63 centimeters

Indeed, one of the advantages of this iPad is that it fits comfortably in one hand. This is not designed to be used in this way as even people with large hands will find it difficult, but with an open palm a perfect grip is possible. In fact, it is a little bulkier than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, for example.

IPad mini texture. (photo: Neus.tv)

Touch ID button

This new iPad mini has the same button Touch ID that he iPad Air (2020), which uses Secure Enclave second generation to speed up fingerprint decoding. It’s fast and in the configuration they ask for the fingerprint in two different places to unlock it depending on how the screen is, whether vertical or horizontal.

IPad mini Touch ID. (photo: El País)

Battery with basic applications

In the test performed you had exactly 13 hours and 27 minutes of work with the screen on (with brightness between 50% and 60%), which allowed its use almost all day. Of course, with notifications and everything on (Bluetooth, WiFi).

On the other hand, video editing was used extensively, as we also used most of the time for 3D games. In this case, the range of the battery may vary.

A15 chip

The long-awaited A15 chip appeared on the iPad mini as a natural evolution of the A14. In day to day, the A15 chip is more than enough for everyday tasks and is easily handled in video or photo editing, especially fast in these last two tasks.

As for games, iPad mini works fine . FortniteFor example, it performs well considering the size of the screen. And, if we connect a controller from any control panel you have with it, the experience becomes greater.

Playing Fortnite on iPad mini. (photo: ComputerHoy)

Brightness of the screen

This new monitor has a brightness of 500 nits. While it looks good in many ambient light conditions, it does not perform as well if used in places with too much natural light. It is valid to write this because for many it will become annoying to work like this.

Official Apple keyboard support

This iPad mini can connect with all kinds of Bluetooth devices such as keyboards, mice or headphones. Although, you should note that It is not compatible with official Apple keyboards such as the Smart Keyboard and also the Magic Keyboard.

Apple does not want to make “mini” versions of these accessories and will not do so in the future because it does not have a Smart Connector, which is the port for which they will be used.

USB-C port and connectivity to external displays

Also brings USB-C Leaving generations behind with the Lightning connector. If you remember, during the device presentation conference, you could see how a doctor connected an ultrasound machine to comfortably view the images of the exam on an iPad mini.

This versatility is useful in external cameras, storage devices or video game controls. But, on the subject of connectivity it is very limited. And it is that, You can only mirror the screen in certain applications, but since it is not a Thunderbolt 3 port, we could not connect multiple devices.

Battery life using multimedia content

If you are looking for a computer from which you can enjoy multimedia content for hours, this may not be the right one. Not because it can’t, it has a lot of potential in that sense as we said before; But, it can be reduced in the long term. For something sporadic or for a few hours a day, that’s fine. But if it is a heavy use in that sense, it is not the best option.

General conclusions

Conceptually, this iPad mini allows for a series of uses in which a traditional iPad cannot be used naturally. Additionally, models start at 64GB and go up to 256GB in four color schemes: space gray (the model for this review), pink, purple and ‘bone’ style white.

If you are looking for a discreet iPad that is comfortable to carry but doesn’t compromise on power, this is an option.

Now it is up to each consumer to assess whether the high price and the features it offers lead to a purchase decision that is consistent with their needs.

Take into account negative points such as compatibility with an official Apple keyboard or that it only has two storage options (64 and 256 GB), which is where you should assess whether the rest of the good things that it brings you are worth it or not for your final purchase.

