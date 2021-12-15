What are the reasons for non-vaccination?

Graphic from the Cosmo-Spain study.

The Carlos Health Institute III (ISCIII) already has the results of the preliminary survey that, within the framework of the Cosmo-Spain study of knowledge and social perception of the pandemic, launched last month to know the motives of people who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19. According to these initial results, which are based on the analysis of 2,312 responses obtained between October 1 and 19, 8 percent of the people who have rejected the vaccine in our country have done so for medical indication or health problems.

Furthermore, this report shows that ‘Anti-vaccines’ trust scientists more when it comes to learning about the virus than in any other group or tool, giving a score of 2.9 out of 5. Citizens who reject immunization against coronavirus also trust the Internet as a source of information (2.5), which is placed ahead of healthcare professionals (2,3), the website of the Ministry of Health (1,7) or the World Health Organization (WHO) (1,7).

The cases of covid detected in Spain while the survey was being carried out were 19,884, with a cumulative incidence at 14 days of 41.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. By this date, more than 71 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in our country, and 37 million – 78.2 percent of the population – had already received the full schedule. Of the 2,312 people who completed the survey correctly, 89 percent said they did not have the complete guideline. Of these, 1,998 participants had not received any dose of the vaccine; 53 people (3 percent) had taken only one dose but were not planning to take the second, and 11 participants (0.5 percent) had one dose and were waiting to take the second.



Main reasons for non-vaccination

The most frequently mentioned reason among people who had taken one dose but weren’t planning to take the second is ‘Having had a lot of adverse effects with the first dose’ (44 percent), followed by ‘Having already passed the disease’ (22 percent).

Among those who had not received any doses, 72 percent of the participants indicated as the main reason that they did not get vaccinated because the vaccines ‘They have developed very quickly, are not safe or are in the experimental phase’; The second most cited reason, by 48 percent of respondents, is ‘Vaccines are bad for your health and I am concerned about their side effects’, followed by ‘Vaccines are a business’ (44 percent); ‘I am healthy and do not need to be vaccinated’ (41 percent) and ‘The covid vaccines do not work’ (41 percent).

Other reasons cited are ‘The coronavirus does not exist or vaccines are a hoax’ (12 percent). 9 percent also cited ‘I have passed the disease and therefore I am immunized’, a percentage that was also obtained for the reason ‘I am not going to catch it’. With 8 percent it appears’ I do not do it for health problems or medical indication ‘and with 7 percent or less, other reasons cited are’ I do not believe in vaccines in general ‘,’ I have religious or ethical reasons’ and ‘ I only believe in natural medicine. ‘



Minor reasons for non-vaccination

Finally, the most minority cited reasons, with 5 percent or less among those surveyed, for not getting vaccinated are ‘Mistrust of information and pharmaceuticals’ (4 percent); ‘Being pregnant’ (3 percent); ‘I don’t like being pressured / forced’ (2 percent); ‘The vaccination center is far from me’ (2 percent); ‘I have administrative problems (1 per cent)’, ‘I am afraid of losing my job’ (1 per cent) or ‘I prefer to wait’ (1 per cent).

Almost 60 percent of the people surveyed who have not been vaccinated responded have no intention of getting vaccinated in the future, while 33 percent were not sure and 8 percent indicated that they did intend to be vaccinated later. The 813 people with doubts or with the intention to be vaccinated later, were asked under what circumstances they would be vaccinated. The majority (66 percent) indicated that they will be vaccinated ‘When some time passes and I verify that the vaccine is safe’; 24 percent will be vaccinated ‘If I can choose the vaccine’ and 16 percent ‘When I need to be vaccinated to be able to travel’.

9 percent answered that they will ‘When another vaccine is available’ safer and more effective, with attenuated virus, intranasal, Spanish, etc., and 5 percent mentioned that they will be vaccinated ‘When they assure me that going to the vaccination center will not have legal consequences’ and’ When they have more information about the side effects and these are minor. ‘

Perception of the severity of Covid-19 among unvaccinated

The results of the study also show the perception of the severity of the disease in case of contracting Covid-19. Among the people who have not been vaccinated this perception of gravity is low, although the results are not very different from those obtained in the last round of the Cosmo-Spain survey. The percentage of the unvaccinated population that thinks that the disease would be ‘serious or very serious’ if contagious is 27 percent, three points more than in the general population (24 percent).

In addition, preventive and protective measures that the unvaccinated population refers to practicing more frequently are similar to those of the general population, although with a much lower adherence. For example, they use the mask less when it is recommended (64 percent among the unvaccinated and 95 percent in the general population); they ventilate less in closed spaces (59 percent vs 94 percent); take less care of hand hygiene (47 percent vs 90 percent); they avoid crowded places less (40 percent vs 85 percent); and they meet the safety distance less (37 percent vs. 87 percent) and avoid social / family gatherings less (15 percent among unvaccinated vs. 69 percent in the general population).

On the other hand, the health literacy among the unvaccinated population -understood as the perceived ease of finding, understanding, evaluating and applying information related to SARS-CoV-2 and Covid-19- it is generally low. In a range from 1 (‘very difficult’) to 4 (‘very easy’), the mean is less than 3 for all the proposed cases and is below the means of the general population. The search for information among unvaccinated people is also low: 60 percent indicate that they ‘never or almost never’ consult information about the coronavirus, 20 percent more than in the general population. In addition, their level of confidence in information about Covid-19 and the sources that offer it is also low, with data also lower than that of the general population.

Finally, the population that has not been vaccinated or does not intend to complete the vaccination schedule strongly disagrees with the measures taken in Spain to reduce the spread of the coronavirus: 77 percent consider that the decisions that have been made ‘have not been adequate’ and 62 percent think that ‘They have been exaggerated’, compared to 29 percent and 16 percent, respectively, in the general population.