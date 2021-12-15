What does Gerardo Fernández do, Vicente Fernández’s son, who could have ties to drug trafficking – Prensa Libre

“Rest in peace, Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 am. It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing, “said the family in a social media post.

Vicente Fernández was a Mexican businessman, record producer and actor. Chente, as he was known in the art world, passed away at the age of 81 on Sunday, December 12, leaving a great void in the hearts of millions of fans around the world.

The name of Vicente Fernández has been immersed in more than one controversy, the last of them the one that starred one of his three children. As it is remembered, Fernández married María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor in 1963, with whom he had Vicente, Gerardo and Alejandro Fernández.

Chente’s second son is Gerardo Fernández, a character who has made his life off-camera, but who inevitably finds himself in the eye of the hurricane due to his alleged connections with drug trafficking. It is said that he is the one who will inherit the legacy of the interpreter of “Acá entre nos” because of the way he has handled family affairs.

Gerardo is a great businessman and has been focused mostly on real estate since he began his professional career, away from the spotlight.

In 2011, he tried to run for a deputation of the coalition between the Institutional Revolutionary Party and the Green Ecologist, but did not obtain good results.

Like his father, Gerardo has devoted himself to breeding thoroughbred horses and charrería; just as he stands out in the jarrería, surpassing Vicente in this area. The 45-year-old inherited his father’s vocal talents, but has had no interest in trying that challenge.

According to Olga Wornat’s book, without wanting to denigrate the Fernándezes, Gerardo would not only be an unscrupulous person, but would also have been a friend of Ignacio Nacho Coronel, a deceased drug trafficker belonging to the Sinaloa Cartel.

“Gerardo is the middle son, who is ambitious, who is unscrupulous, has shady relationships, who was able to rob his father, he was able to rob his brother because he handled the money from the palenques, in addition to robbing him of Juan Gabriel, he was lying to his father and he is the one who is going to take over the entire empire that Vicente Fernández leaves, ”said the journalist.