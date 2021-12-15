What does Valentina Paloma Pinault, daughter of Salma Hayek, do

Many know almost perfectly the race from start to finish, as well as personal life, from Salma Hayek And although his appearances on the big screen are counted, he keeps his millions of fans captive. However, she already has a great heiress: Valentina Paloma Pinault, her 14-year-old daughter.

The daughter of the Oscar-winning jarocha and the businessman François-Henri Pinault was born on September 21, 2007 in the United States; He has Mexican and American nationalities.

Despite her age, she still does not have social networks and is seen very little, since it seems that her parents take care of her a lot from the bombings that are on these information roads. He recently accompanied his mother to the premiere of the movie Marvel: “The Eternals“, in the Paseo de la Hollywood fame in Los Angeles.

It is estimated that the patrimonial inheritance of Valentina dove that exceeds 50 billion dollars, because we must not forget that her father is the president of the conglomerate “Kering”, plus the fortune that Salma has managed to amass with her work as an actress and businesswoman.

Although the school where he is studying has not been mentioned, due to his age it can be calculated that he is about to finish high school. He emphasizes that he is trilingual: he speaks English, Spanish and French.

How many siblings does Valentina Paloma Pinault have?

Valentina Paloma has three older brothers: Mathilde Y François, fruit of his father’s love with his first wife Dorothée Lepère, to whom he was married between 1996 and 2004. His third brother is Augustin Pinault, son of the model Beautiful Evangelist.

Mathilde She is heading towards the world of modeling, although at some point she mentioned that she sees this as a hobby, since apparently she could dedicate herself to Equestrianism, which is an Olympic sport that is practiced on horseback.

(Photo: @mathildepinault)

François-Henri Jr. He also stays away from public life and has rarely been seen accompanying his father. It should be noted that although he is also studying, it is estimated that he is the heir to the “Kering” emporium.

(Photo: Special)

Augustin, like his brothers, is far from the public eye, especially for the model Beautiful Evangelist. He is 11 months younger than Valentina; in 2007 he was recognized by the magnate as his son.

