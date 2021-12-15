What is the average number of doctors and nurses in Spain?

Chart prepared by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The number of doctors and nurses has increased in recent years. This is how the report shows ‘State Of Health in the UE’ of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which analyzes the health profile in Spain in 2021. However, although the number of nursing professionals has increased in the last two years, from 5.7 to 5.9 professionals per 1,000 inhabitants, the figure remains “Much lower” than the European average, which stands at 8.4. In fact, Spain is only ahead of six Community countries in half nurse: Greece, Bulgaria, Latvia, Poland, Slovakia Y Cyprus.

Regarding the latest analysis by the international organization, published in 2019, the number of doctors in our country has risen from 3.9 per 1,000 inhabitants to 4.4; a figure slightly higher than the average for EU countries, which is established at 3.9 physicians per 1,000 inhabitants.

Likewise, the document highlights that, despite the fact that the number of doctors per 1,000 inhabitants in Spain is slightly above the European average, geographic distribution is uneven. For example, while in Castilla y León there were 1.12 general practitioners for every 1,000 inhabitants in 2019, the Balearic Islands had 0.62, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health.

For this reason, in March 2019, the ministerial body announced that the number of postgraduate training places would increase by 7 percent in 2020, especially of postgraduate training positions. Family and Community Medicine, in response to increased concern over a shortage of primary care physicians. In addition, the Strategic Framework for Primary and Community Care 2019 with the aim of reducing inequalities in access to healthcare.

Increase in temporary contracts in the SNS

On the other hand, the organization reveals that the use of temporary contracts in the National Health System (SNS) has increased over time: 41.9 percent of all workers had a temporary contract in 2020, compared to 28.5 percent in 2012, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

In the previous OECD report, published two years ago, it was highlighted that, in the SNS as a whole, 30 percent of all employees had a temporary contract in 2017, compared to 27 percent in 2012. At that time, In March 2017, the Ministry of Finance signed an agreement with the unions to reduce temporary employment contracts below 8 percent, in order to increase job stability in the health sector.