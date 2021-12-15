WhatsApp | How to put music in your states | Christmas carols | Applications | Smartphone | Trick 2021 | 2022 | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

December 25 is approaching, the date when not only Christmas is celebrated, but millions of people in the world will use WhatsApp to meet virtually either by making calls, video calls or sharing countless text messages. The states are also added, the same in which you can easily place a Christmas carol.

There is a simple trick to be able to place the classic Christmas carols or hymns in your States of WhatsApp . You just have to carry out these simple steps to achieve it successfully and so nothing is silenced.

LOOK: WhatsApp: how to download the statuses of your friends without them knowing

HOW TO PUT VILLANCICOS IN YOUR WHATSAPP STATUSES

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp .

. Click on your state .

. At that time, give it the corresponding permissions so that you can record a Condition .

. Now you just have to go to Spotify, Apple Music or YouTube Music and search for the Christmas carol you want .

. Play it and now go back to WhatsApp States.

Know the method to be able to put music to your WhatsApp statuses. (Photo: MAG)