WhatsApp | This way you will know for how long you were ‘dressed’ without installing external apps | Applications | Smartphone | Technology | Trick | Tutorial | Android | iOS | iPhone | Apple | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Via WhatsApp You can not only send text messages, but also different multimedia files such as: photos, videos, audios, Word documents, Excel, PDF, etc. Many times some contacts do not usually respond to conversations, either because their chat tray is saturated or because they simply avoided talking to you, therefore, today we will teach you a simple trick to know how long they left you in sight.

Although it may seem funny, this information is very useful in different cases, for example: if through WhatsApp You have sent an important work document and they did not respond to you in time, with this trick you will have a solid support to show that it was not your fault.

LOOK: This is how the administrators of each group chat on WhatsApp will delete messages ‘for all’

How to remember, there are three types of situations when sending a message by WhatsApp: in the first, the app shows you a single check, this indicates that your message has been sent but not received by the other user; in the second, two checks appear, it means that your contact has received the message but has not responded to it yet; and in the third, the two blue checks, it means that they have read your message and ignored it completely.

HOW TO KNOW HOW LONG THEY LEFT YOU IN SIGHT

Before we start, if the other contact has their account configured so that this information does not appear, it will be impossible for you to know how long ago they left you in sight.

Knowing this, open WhatsApp and enter a personal or group conversation.

and enter a personal or group conversation. Then, press and hold the message you sent until it is grayed out. It has to be the message that they left you in sight.

In the upper right part you will see the icon of the three vertical points, touch them.

Two options will be displayed: ‘Info.’ and ‘Copy’, choose the first one.

If the message is a text, the options ‘Delivered’ and ‘Read’ will appear, in the second you will know the date and time when your message was last seen.

On the other hand, if you have sent a voice message, an additional option will appear which is ‘Played’.

How to hide the word ‘typing’ in WhatsApp

One of the well-known tricks that does not go out of style is to be able to activate the ‘airplane mode’ when you want to write a message from WhatsApp . That way ‘typing’ will never appear at the top. To achieve this, you will only have to lower the notification bar, press on the ‘airplane mode’ and then open WhatsApp to write the text. Finally deactivate the ‘airplane mode and send the message.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com. You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.