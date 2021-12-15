WhatsApp: What does the GRAY dove mean and how to know if your contacts BLOCKED you?

Whether you’ve sent an important message to YOUR boss or just asked someone out, but waiting for a user to read and reply to your text sent by WhatsApp it can be stressful.

In fact, it is almost as stressful as the person leaving you “seen” and you will know that the user has already read your message if you can see two blue doves in the chat. This means that your contact has already read the text but has not yet answered.

Fortunately, WhatsApp provides updates on the status of your message; from the moment you write it and until one of your contacts opens and reads it.

So forget about message anxiety with this handy guide to messages. Pigeons of the most famous instant messaging app in the world and what they really mean.

What does it mean for a message to appear with only ONE DOVE?

If you sent a text and only a gray DOVE appears in the chat, it means that the message was sent successfully from your phone, but has not yet been delivered to the recipient.

If for several days you notice that this gray DOVE appears in the chat, it could be a sign that your contact’s cell phone is off, that he does not have any data connection or that he even closed a session or deleted the app.

How do I know if one of my contacts BLOCKED me?

Can you know if you have been blocked on WhatsApp? Although there is no official way to find out if we have some TIPS that could help you deduct it for yourself:

If your contact’s profile photo doesn’t change or update, it probably means you’re locked out, as you can usually see updated profile photos even for non-contacts.

Can’t see the online or last seen status of a contact? This is NOT always an indicator that you are blocked, as it could only be a change in your contact’s privacy settings.

You will know that you are BLOCKED if you cannot make calls or messages to the contact’s WhatsApp and a GRAY DOVE will appear indicating that the message came from your cell phone, but that it will NEVER appear as delivered.

Follow Heraldo Binario on Google News, CLICK HERE.