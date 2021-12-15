WhatsApp will allow you to listen to voice messages before sending them and delete messages in groups

Before the end of 2021, WhatsApp will launch a few security and privacy updates, and another to save you trouble.

Meta’s instant messaging application has announced that users will be able to listen to their voice messages before sending them, so that they can re-record them in case of error.

The feature has been rolling out bit by bit in recent weeks and is now available on all operating systems including iOS, Android, the web app and desktop.

In addition, in the coming weeks you will be able to choose between more privacy options to control temporary messages on WhatsApp.

Among the new features, users can also activate temporary messages by default, which can be used in group chats.

The feature, which was introduced last year on the premise that not all messages need to be stored forever, now allows messages to be deleted 24 hours or 90 days after they are sent, at the user’s discretion. The seven-day option was already available, and the feature that makes photos and videos disappear after viewing was introduced in the summer.

However, keep in mind that not all temporary messages will go away, as there are certain restrictions. For example, if you reply to a temporary message, it can remain in the chat, and the same happens if you forward a temporary message to a chat where temporary messages are disabled.

Temporary messages can be enabled by default for all chats in Settings> Account> Privacy> Default duration.

In terms of security, the messaging app, which has some 2,000 million users worldwide according to the portal Statista, will soon introduce a new security function that will modify the visible or not status of your last connection.

The new feature, first reported by WABetaInfo, would hide your online status from people who are not in your contacts or who you have never talked to.

“We are very happy to launch this update that improves the privacy and security of our users by making it more difficult for people you do not know or with whom you have not chatted to see your last connection or status on WhatsApp. This will not change the relationship between you and your friends, family or companies that you know and with which you are already in contact “a WhatsApp spokesperson told CNN.

WhatsApp says that this update is currently rolling out, so there is no concrete release date yet.

Another novelty in WhatsApp is related to group administrators who will soon have the possibility to delete messages from anyone in the group, which will give more power to this important figure within groups.

This functionality has been seen in one of the latest beta versions of WhatsApp for Android, which shows that this function was already developed at the time and that it is now being tested by some beta testers who have the corresponding beta version of WhatsApp.

This is an effective method of moderating WhatsApp groups and gives administrators the ability to remove offensive messages or messages that have no place in the group conversation, and would be a step to warn other users of possible exclusion from the group.