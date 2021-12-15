when, where and by which channel to watch the 2021 Concacaf League return final today

Communications vs. Motagua will meet today in the second leg of the final of the Concacaf League 2021. Find out at what time and through which channel to watch it LIVE and LIVE.

Today, Communications Y Motagua define who is the champion of the Concacaf League 2021 when they dispute the final of return. The first commitment won 2-1 the creams, who will seek to be crowned for the first time with the plus of living a better mood and football present than their rival. The cycloneDespite having lost the semifinals of the Betcris League in Honduras, he will want to capitalize on his third opportunity to be crowned in the SCL. Total, they faced each other sixteen times: the chapines won two crosses and the catrachos four.

Communications vs. Motagua: when, where and through which channel to watch the game

The final of the Concacaf League will be played today, tuesday 14 December, at 9:00 PM of American Center (10 PM of Panama), in the Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium. It will be broadcast by Star + , ESPN Y Fox Sports 2 throughout the region, in addition to Channel 11 (Guatemala); TVC (Honduras); Channel 4 TCS (The Savior); NEX (Panama) and TUDN (United States).

Communications vs. Motagua: how do the creams

Communications is one step away from making history for the bompie chapin. He began competing in the Preliminary Round. After eliminating 11 Deportivo (4-1), they continued alliance (3-1), Saprissa (5-5, win what was “an incredible mood boost” , according to José Contreras) and Guastatoya (3-1). Willy Coito Olivera advised that they won’t give up their way of playing: “We have a clear idea and we show it throughout the tournament. We have gone to play on the road and we always get positive results “. In the National League, creams tied 0-0 with Iztapa in the first leg of the quarterfinals, so everything will be defined on Saturday at home.

